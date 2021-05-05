Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 12,135 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. 818,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

