Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 965 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 74.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.86. 86,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,097. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

