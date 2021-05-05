Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 515,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

