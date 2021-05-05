Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.54.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

