Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $836.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $837.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

