Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Comerica by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,443 shares of company stock valued at $779,944 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

