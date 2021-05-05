Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LESL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

LESL opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.