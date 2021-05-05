LHT Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $203,621.10 and $25.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007475 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

