Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Holdings Raised by Exor Capital LLP

Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the quarter. Liberty Oilfield Services accounts for approximately 6.0% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $52,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,168,453 shares of company stock valued at $194,862,462. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

