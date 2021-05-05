LifePro Asset Management Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $581,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after buying an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.30 and a 200-day moving average of $245.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.