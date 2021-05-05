Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

About Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2019, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.