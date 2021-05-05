Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 628,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 542,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.