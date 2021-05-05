Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

