Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 234 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

