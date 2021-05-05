Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $606.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.90 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

