Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.