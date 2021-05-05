Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $397.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.54 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

