Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $375.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.57 and a 200 day moving average of $361.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

