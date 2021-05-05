Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit