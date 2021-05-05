Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.15.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

