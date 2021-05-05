Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 161.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.