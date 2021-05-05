Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

LIN stock opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average is $259.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

