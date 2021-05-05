Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.02

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €216.02 ($254.14) and traded as high as €239.90 ($282.24). Linde shares last traded at €239.60 ($281.88), with a volume of 411,776 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €246.52 ($290.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €216.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

