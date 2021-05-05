Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of LCAP opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.