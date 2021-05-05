LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of LPSN traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,394. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,966 shares of company stock worth $4,378,789. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 65.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in LivePerson by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

