LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,607. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

