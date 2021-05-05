LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,607. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit