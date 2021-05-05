LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

