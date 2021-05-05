loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

