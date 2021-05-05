Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

