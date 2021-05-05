Loopring [NEO] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00262689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.51 or 0.01144498 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.25 or 0.00726283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.80 or 1.00179657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

