Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

