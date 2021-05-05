LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $263.86

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.86 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 117,048 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £434.31 million and a PE ratio of 25.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

