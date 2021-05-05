LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head-To-Head Review

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and RLJ Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 1.68 $127.84 million $2.03 7.84

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Volatility & Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LSL Property Services and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 6 0 2.42

RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $13.86, suggesting a potential downside of 12.86%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust -38.79% -10.73% -4.80%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats LSL Property Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

