Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $323.68. 45,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.