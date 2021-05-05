LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

