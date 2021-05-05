M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $154.60. 79,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

