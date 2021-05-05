M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 146,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $115.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.