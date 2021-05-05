M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,713. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $263.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

