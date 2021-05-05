MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.40 Average PT from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 514,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,642. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

