MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 46.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

