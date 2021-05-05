Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

