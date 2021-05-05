Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

