Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 3,214 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 253.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.