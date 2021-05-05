Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of REXR opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

