Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,310. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

