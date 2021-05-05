Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.