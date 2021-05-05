Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.