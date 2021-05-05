Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $149.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit