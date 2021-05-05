Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $149.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

