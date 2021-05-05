Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 647.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.