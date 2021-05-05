Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.